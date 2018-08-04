Matt Hardy Reveals Possible Injury, Carmella On SummerSlam

Andrew Ravens
– Matt Hardy has been on Twitter making some cryptic tweets and thanking his fans for their support. In his latest tweet, it appears that he commented on a potential injury as he wrote this flying leg drop “is most likely the reason that I’ve recently learned that my lower back and pelvis have started fusing together.”

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella posted the following tweets about losing to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live this past week and facing both Flair and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view event:

