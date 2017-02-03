matt-hardy2

Matt Hardy Sends Message To Bray Wyatt, Comments On Being A Free Agent

Published On 03/02/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

In the midst of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Drew Galloway, Mike Bennett, Maria and others parting ways with TNA this week, there has been speculation about where they will go next. In the case of Matt and Jeff Hardy, a lot of people are predicting that they will return to WWE.

To add fuel to the fire, Matt Hardy responded to a tweet Bray Wyatt sent to him in December about knowing where to find him if they ever wanted to clash with The Wyatt Family.

As PWMania.com reported, Hardy also sent out this tweet about being a free agent.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.