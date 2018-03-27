Matt Hardy Sets His Sights On Gold, What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air?

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Matt Hardy, who has announced that he would be competing in the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, along with Tye Dillinger, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, tweeted out the following about wanting WWE gold:

– For those who are wondering, there was no dark match after this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Cleveland, Ohio at the Quicken Loans Arena went off the air on the USA Network.

