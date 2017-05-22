Matt Hardy – The Usos Exchange, Fans On The Kliq Members, WWE Network Promo

– Above is a new trailer for upcoming WWE Network content including new WWE Story Time chapters, new debates on Bring It To The Table, WWE 24 specials on Bill Goldberg and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, new episodes from season 2 of WWE Ride Along and more.

– WWE has a poll asking fans which member of The Kliq has had the biggest impact on sports entertainment. As of this writing, 46% voted for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels while 44% went with Triple H, 5% for WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, 4% for WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall and 1% for Sean Waltman.

– We noted before WWE Backlash how RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy tweeted about how The Hardys would be watching the match between Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, which saw Jimmy and Jey retain. As seen below, The Usos responded to Matt and Matt fired back with a “Broken” response about the “eventual ferocious rendezvous” between the two teams:

We'll be monitoring the @WWEUsos vs #FashionPolice on #WWEBacklash tonight. The Hardys won't rest until we are The Greatest Tag Team EVAH. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 21, 2017