Matt Hardy’s “Broken Brilliance” Coming To DVD, This Week’s TNA Impact, Xplosion Match

– Above is a new US Exclusive TNA Xplosion match with Mandrews vs. Bad Bones.

– Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact Wrestling will feature a “Best of 2016” theme while the December 29th episode will feature the fallout from Total Nonstop Deletion.

– Jeremy Borash noted on Twitter that footage was just filmed for an upcoming “House Hardy” DVD in 2017. Matt confirmed the DVD with this tweet and PWInsider reports that extras and deleted scenes are expected to be included.