With news that Impact Wrestling is backing away from the ‘Broken’ gimmick legal battle, Matt Hardy posted the following video teaser for the return of his character with this description:

“It has begun. The #7Deities have WOKEN my #BROKENBrilliance on the plane identified as WWE. Senor Benjamin, PROCURE my Coat of Battle. The #GreatWar has begun.”

In addition to that, the Vanguard1 Twitter account has been active for the first time since February: