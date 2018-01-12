Matt Jackson Reveals The One Match That Scrapped From All In Show

Matt Jackson revealed on Twitter that one of the original matches for the ‘All In’ show in September, which the Young Bucks are presenting with Cody Rhodes, would have been the Bucks against the World’s Cutest Tag Team (Joey Ryan and Candice LeRae).
This match was likely scrapped due to LeRae’s recent signing with the WWE. He wrote the following:
Our original plan was to wrestle @JoeyRyanOnline & @CandiceLeRae one last time at our “All In” show. Candice is the best in the business.
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 12, 2018