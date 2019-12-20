Matt Jackson Tweets and Then The Young Bucks Disable Their Twitter Accounts

Matt Jackson sent out the following tweet on Friday:
“Thank you so much for an amazing 2019. We’ve done some impossible things as a brand new start up company. I’m so happy & proud of our accomplishments in our first year. We couldn’t have done it without each & everyone of you.”
Later in the day, Matt and Nick Jackson both disabled their Twitter accounts. Fans on Twitter have been speculating if it was done as part of a storyline or if they trolls were a factor.
Woah. The Young Bucks Deleted Their Twitter Accounts. What Happened?😟 pic.twitter.com/1PZ0IdcHu9
