Matt Jackson Tweets and Then The Young Bucks Disable Their Twitter Accounts

Matt Jackson sent out the following tweet on Friday:

“Thank you so much for an amazing 2019. We’ve done some impossible things as a brand new start up company. I’m so happy & proud of our accomplishments in our first year. We couldn’t have done it without each & everyone of you.”

Later in the day, Matt and Nick Jackson both disabled their Twitter accounts. Fans on Twitter have been speculating if it was done as part of a storyline or if they trolls were a factor.