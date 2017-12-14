Matt Riddle Discusses The Controversy Regarding His UFC Departure And Dana White

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, former UFC star turned pro wrestler Matt Riddle discussed the controversy surrounding his departure from the UFC several years ago, his opinion of Dana White and more. Here is what he had to say:



“I am not the biggest fan of Dana White. I didn’t like the way he handled my situation, especially considering the way he handled multiple other people differently. Maybe he regrets the way he treated me, but then he looks at his back account. Dana White thought he was doing the right thing for himself, his friends, and his company. He has a hard time apologizing or admitting guilt, so I don’t think he feels bad whatsoever. I think he would do it again if he could. At this point, I don’t really care. You can’t go around carrying a grudge. I’m in a completely new career with a completely different fan base, and it’s a much better fit.”



The interview is available at this link.