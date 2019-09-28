Matt Riddle Lashes Out At His Former Boss Dana White

In an recent interview with BarstoolSports.com, UFC’s Dana White commented on Matt Riddle being released from the MMA promotion due to testing positive for marijuana:

“I’ve heard interviews with Matt Riddle and he’s very fired up about being let go and everything,” White said. “At that place and time where we were, it was the right move. But I’m happy for him. I’m happy he’s been successful and he’s doing well. I don’t wish the kid any ill will.

“I don’t hate Matt Riddle or dislike Matt Riddle in any way. I know he feels the opposite, as he should. But I don’t wish him any ill will or anything like that, but no, I don’t regret the decision I made at that time.”

Riddle responded to White’s interview with the following message on Instagram:

“Dana I’m not mad that you fired me I’m mad because you’re a heartless moron with to much money and power and felt the need to call me a loser after you fired me when I was on a 4 fight win streak and had my 3rd child almost bankrupting me. Also to say it was the right call to fire me is the dumbest thing ever, you literally tried to ruin my career/life because your a little bald bitch that couldn’t control me, so stop lying it’s sad bro.”