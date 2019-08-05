Matt Riddle Responds To Comments From Chris Jericho

In response to Matt Riddle’s recent criticism of Bill Goldberg, a fan sent Riddle an excerpt from Chris Jericho’s book on Twitter which Jericho retweeted. Riddle then issued his response:

What’s wrong with these WCW guys? First Goldberg then Booker T and now a really boring wrestler who hates barefoot Bros (Lance Storm) and last but not least Y2J. It’s almost like you all wanna get beat up before you retire

“Listen and learn Bros” https://t.co/faJPySpiQP pic.twitter.com/prvXoNuREY

— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) August 5, 2019