Matt Riddle Talks About His Wrestling Future, Wanting To Fight Brock Lesnar, More

Matt Riddle spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard. Here are the highlights.

His wrestling future:

“Right now, I dictate what I do and how it’s done. I get to work the way I want, I get to work my style on the indies and be Matthew Riddle, be the ‘King of Bros.’ On a bigger scale, like WWE, they want to change the way you work. New Japan looked very promising recently with the World Tag League, but things slipped through at the last minute. I’ve seen some of the best wrestlers in the world not signed with WWE. There is a lot of talent on the indies that is just as good, if not better, than there is in WWE or New Japan.”



Wanting to fight Brock Lesnar in an MMA fight:

“Lesnar is a bully. I’d hurt him and show him that he couldn’t hurt me. That doesn’t sound too technical, but in a fight with Brock Lesnar, you need to go after him. Lesnar is just a huge, freakish athlete. There is not much you can do with that big of a human being. He doesn’t like to be pushed around, so I would stay aggressive and not let him dictate the action. That’s hard, because it is Brock Lesnar, but that would be my game plan.”