Matt Striker Comments On Meeting Transgender Wrestling Fan, WWE Releases Free Match (Video)

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released this free match between Matt Hardy and Rey Mysterio for the Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania 19, which you can see here:
– Former WWE and current Lucha Underground announcer Matt Striker decided to take to his official Twitter account and write the following regarding a meeting with a transgender wrestling fan:
Just met a transgendered fan that asked if I was ok taking a pik with our arms around each other's shoulders . I said, "why wouldn't I be?" They responded that 3 different wrestlers wouldn't take a pik like that. I was shocked. This person was beautiful- n we took the pik. Wtf
— M@ (@Matt_Striker_) April 6, 2018