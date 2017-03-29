Mauro Ranallo Comments On WrestleMania, Says He’s Stronger

It appears Mauro Ranallo will not be working WrestleMania 33 this week as he tweeted well wishes to his WWE family as they head to Orlando today.

Mauro wrote the following:

Feeling love from everyone. I am stronger. I want to wish my @WWE family another AMAZING #WrestleMania #KeepUpTheGoodFight #MentalHealth — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 29, 2017

As noted, Mauro missed last night’s WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown – his third week in a row. Mauro’s absence is related to his battle with depression, which he’s fought since he was a teenager. Mauro noted last week that his doctors had advised him to stay off social media.

Mauro’s good friend and podcast co-host Bas Rutten recently appeared on The Luke Thomas Show and commented on the status of the SmackDown announcer:

“Yeah, he’s doing OK. As everybody knows, he’s very vocal about it but Mauro is bi-polar and sometimes, a few times a year, things are going too fast and he needs to just simply slow down. But he’s doing good and I talked to him… he’s sending me funny video clips, he just sent me something… It’s all in good spirits, I think he will be back to normal very soon.”