Mauro Ranallo Disables Twitter Account Following Corey Graves Tweets

During the NXT Takeover: War Games PPV, Corey Graves sent out tweets that appeared to be critical of Mauro Ranallo’s commentary during the event. Ranallo ended up disabling his Twitter account shortly after the event but it’s unknown if Graves’ tweets had anything to do with Ranallo disabling his account.

Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn’t know it, but there’s actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I’d imagine they have a lot to offer. 🤷‍♂️#NXTTakeoverWarGames — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019

Far, far too many. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019