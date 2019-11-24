Mauro Ranallo Disables Twitter Account Following Corey Graves Tweets

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During the NXT Takeover: War Games PPV, Corey Graves sent out tweets that appeared to be critical of Mauro Ranallo’s commentary during the event. Ranallo ended up disabling his Twitter account shortly after the event but it’s unknown if Graves’ tweets had anything to do with Ranallo disabling his account.

