Mauro Ranallo Involved In Car Accident

Mauro Ranallo considers himself fortunate to still be alive after he was involved in a car accident last night.

The WWE NXT announcer took to Instagram today to share details of the crash, along with photos of the wreckage after a “car lost control and smashed into me at full speed.”

“An Angel was looking over me last night. A car lost control and smashed into me at full speed. Happy to report that no one was seriously injured. I’m still in shock. I guess my work here isn’t done yet. #ChristmasMiracle,” Ranallo wrote.