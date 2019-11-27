Mauro Ranallo Not Calling NXT, Joey Janela Unhappy With AEW?

– John Pollock of PostWrestling.com is reporting that Mauro Ranallo will not be calling this week’s episode of WWE NXT. It’s unknown if Ranallo will be back next week and Pollock noted the following:

“There has been communication over the past few days between Ranallo and those in the company but the decision was made that he would not be coming to the show this week.”

– AEW star Joey Janela sent out a tweet on Tuesday night that expressed unhappiness with AEW but then deleted it. Here is a screenshot of what he said: