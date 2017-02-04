Mauro Ranallo Reveals His Status For Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 33
Published On 04/02/2017 | News
Mauro Ranallo confirmed the speculation that he wouldn’t be part of this year’s Wrestlemania 33 show. Ranallo sent out the following tweets Saturday morning:
While it breaks my heart that I won't be at #WrestleMania I'm extremely happy for my friend @JRsBBQ #KeepUpTheGoodFight 👊
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 1, 2017
"Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls;the most massive characters are seared with scars."-Khalil Gibran #KeepUpTheGoodFight
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 1, 2017