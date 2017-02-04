Mauro Ranallo Reveals His Status For Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 33

Mauro Ranallo confirmed the speculation that he wouldn’t be part of this year’s Wrestlemania 33 show. Ranallo sent out the following tweets Saturday morning:

While it breaks my heart that I won't be at #WrestleMania I'm extremely happy for my friend @JRsBBQ #KeepUpTheGoodFight 👊 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 1, 2017