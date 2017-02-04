mauro-ranallo2

Mauro Ranallo Reveals His Status For Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 33

Published On 04/02/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Mauro Ranallo confirmed the speculation that he wouldn’t be part of this year’s Wrestlemania 33 show. Ranallo sent out the following tweets Saturday morning:

