Mauro Ranallo – Royal Rumble, Noelle Foley – Enzo Amore Clip, Bobby Roode On His WWE NXT Title Win

– Below is a “Holy Foley” clip with Enzo Amore working in the ring with Noelle Foley:

– Mauro Ranallo noted on Twitter that he will be calling Neville vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann, John Cena vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles and Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James, Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be calling tonight’s 30-man main event with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

– New WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode tweeted the following after his big win at “Takeover: San Antonio” last night: