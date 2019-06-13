McMahon Family Members Miss RAW, Super Showdown Attendance

– F4WOnline.com is reporting that the Super Showdown 2019 event only had 21,000 people in attendance. The stadium in Jeddah holds 62,345 seats but the attendance isn’t a concern for WWE since Saudi Arabia foots the bill for the event and WWE gets paid regardless of how many people show up.

– In a rarity, Vince McMahon along with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Kevin Dunn were not in attendance at RAW this week. F4WOnline.com reports that Vince had corporate business and “Kevin Dunn isn’t coming to television when Vince isn’t there.” Triple H was busy preparing for the NXT TV tapings and Stephanie hasn’t been appearing at television tapings as much as in the past.