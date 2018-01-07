Meet & Greet Added To MLW Zero Hour – Official Details

The following was sent to us:
PENTA EL ZERO M MEET & GREET ADDED TO MLW ZERO HOUR IN ORLANDO THIS THURSDAY
ORLANDO – By popular demand, MLW has added a special MLW: Zero Hour meet and greet with one of the hottest attractions in all of pro wrestling: Penta El Zero M (formally known as Pentagon Jr.).
The iconic luchador will be available for photo opportunities and autographs prior to the start of MLW: Zero Hour, starting at 6pm at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando on January 11th.
Unless you are a golden ticket holder, you will need to purchase a Meet & Greet ticket in order to get an autograph or photo with the maniacal martial artist luchador.
You can purchase your meet and greet ticket directly here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mlw-zero-hour-tickets-37467864391#tickets
Note: This meet and greet ticket does not include admission to the MLW show. You must also purchase a ticket to attend MLW: Zero Hour.
Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.
Matches signed for January 11th thus far include:
Death Match
Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland
Super Fight
MVP vs. Low Ki
Presented by Stokely Hathaway and Black Friday Management
Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Seth Petruzelli
Penta el Zero M vs. Rey Fenix
Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (managed by Salina de la Renta)
MJF vs. Brody King
Santana Garrett vs. MJ Jenkins
Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes
The following wrestlers are also confirmed for the MLW: Zero Hour event:
•Barrington Hughes
•Rhett Giddins
•Saieve Al Sabah
•Vandal Ortagun
•Mike Parrow
•Kotto Brazil
More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.
MLW: Zero Hour is an all ages event.
Tickets are on sale now at: http://mlwzerohour.eventbrite.com.
MLW: Zero Hour will be available by January 18th on demand to stream or download with Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.