Meet & Greet Added To MLW Zero Hour – Official Details

PENTA EL ZERO M MEET & GREET ADDED TO MLW ZERO HOUR IN ORLANDO THIS THURSDAY





ORLANDO – By popular demand, MLW has added a special MLW: Zero Hour meet and greet with one of the hottest attractions in all of pro wrestling: Penta El Zero M (formally known as Pentagon Jr.).



The iconic luchador will be available for photo opportunities and autographs prior to the start of MLW: Zero Hour, starting at 6pm at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando on January 11th.



Unless you are a golden ticket holder, you will need to purchase a Meet & Greet ticket in order to get an autograph or photo with the maniacal martial artist luchador.



You can purchase your meet and greet ticket directly here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mlw-zero-hour-tickets-37467864391#tickets



Note: This meet and greet ticket does not include admission to the MLW show. You must also purchase a ticket to attend MLW: Zero Hour.



Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.



Matches signed for January 11th thus far include:



Death Match

Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland



Super Fight

MVP vs. Low Ki

Presented by Stokely Hathaway and Black Friday Management

Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Seth Petruzelli



Penta el Zero M vs. Rey Fenix



Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (managed by Salina de la Renta)



MJF vs. Brody King



Santana Garrett vs. MJ Jenkins



Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes



The following wrestlers are also confirmed for the MLW: Zero Hour event:

•Barrington Hughes

•Rhett Giddins

•Saieve Al Sabah

•Vandal Ortagun

•Mike Parrow

•Kotto Brazil



More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.



MLW: Zero Hour is an all ages event.



Tickets are on sale now at: http://mlwzerohour.eventbrite.com.



MLW: Zero Hour will be available by January 18th on demand to stream or download with Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.