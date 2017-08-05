Member of Famous Band Takes Shot At Wrestling
Published On 05/08/2017 | News
Member of the rock band Kings of Leon, Jared Followill, wrote the following message on Twitter about wrestling:
Hey, adults. Let's maybe not watch professional wrestling. Ya know?
— Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017
After getting backlash for his tweet, Followill responded with this:
Ok. So I've gathered a lot of people love wrestling. Folks are angry. Really angry. I wasn't being literal. Continue to enjoy.
— Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017