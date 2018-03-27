Michael Cole Comments On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future, If He Knows Results Of Matches In Advance

Michael Cole spoke with the Sky Sports Lock Up podcast to talk about various topics. Highlights are below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On not knowing results in advance:

“I tell people for as much as we complain for the life that we live sometimes, because we are always away on the road and away from our family, life goes on, there’s nothing like it in the world. You know, I’m involved in a lot of things with the company, but WrestleMania is the one time of the year that I don’t want to know anything that is happening as far as stories, so to be able to sit there and take in moments like the Hardy Boys returning, which I didn’t know about, or Brock Lesnar defeating The Undertaker a number of years ago, which I had no idea about; stuff like that,” Cole said. “It really makes you appreciate this business and the ups and downs and the roller coaster ride it takes you on.

“The Hardy Boys returning last year was absolutely incredible. It was one of those moments that you get goosebumps and you hope to deliver the line that people will remember for years to come on the WWE Network, and want to remind themselves of the return of the Hardy Boys. Those are great moments, but again, without the athleticism of our performers we would never have those.”

On Brock Lesnar’s future with the WWE:

“Here is the other issue; what is Brock’s future? Nobody knows. The rumors are out there. He was out taking pictures with Dana White in UFC when we were in Vegas, that became part of our storyline, but it happened,” Cole said. “Is he going to go back to Ultimate Fighting? Is he going to re-sign with us? All those questions are out there, and I think it adds more of an intrigue. Anytime you can blur the storylines of reality from story, and you are not quite sure which is which, that is when it gets really good, and I believe that is where we are now with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar; nobody knows what is going to happen.”