Michelle McCool Reveals Where Undertaker Was During WWE Raw, Update On His Match Against John Cena

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena on the USA Network, John Cena was unsuccessful in his quest to get the Undertaker to accept a match at Wrestlemania 34.

Cageside Seats reports that Undertaker didn’t appear on Raw to accept Cena’s challenge is due to WWE not feeling that they need to officially promote the match. Thus, officials hope the uncertainty surrounding it will be enough buzz for it.

A fan asked Michelle McCool where her husband was during Raw. McCool’s reply was interesting.