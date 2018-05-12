Mick Foley Appearing At Tonight’s MCW Event

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:

MCW Mick Foley in Joppa 5/12; Adam Rose & Rosa Mendes in Hampstead 5/19!



MCWProWrestling.com – MCW Pro Wrestling hosts a night of comedy with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on May 12 in Joppa and “Spring Fever” on May 19 at the North Carroll High School Gymnasium, 4400 Panther DR, Hampstead, MD!



WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s “Twenty Years of Hell” comes Saturday, May 12 to the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD at 8 p.m., with a wrestling ring and steel cage backdrop, and a candid 30-45 minute Q&A! For tickets, visit mt.cm/mcw-presents-twenty-years-hell.



MCW brings the action at “Spring Fever” on Saturday, May 19 at North Carroll High School, 4400 Panther DR in Hampstead, MD featuring former WWE superstar Adam Rose vs. Joe Keys; former WWE diva Rosa Mendes vs. Gia Scott; Brandon Scott vs. John Skyler; and more. Doors open at 6 p.m., bell time 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Manchester Wrestling.



Tickets and information available now at MCWProWrestling.com.



