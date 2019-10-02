Mick Foley Comments On HIAC, Becky Lynch’s Inspirational Message

– Mick Foley commented on social media about which match should close the Hell in a Cell PPV. Foley initially said Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks should go on last but changed his mind after reading feedback from fans.
After reading 200+ messages, and thinking about the momentum @WWEBrayWyatt has going into the match, I have to agree that a #FiendVsRollins #HIAC main event makes the most sense. https://t.co/QUockIpCJR
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) 1 October 2019
– With the Smackdown on FOX debut approaching, Becky Lynch sent out the following inspirational message to fans:
I left Ireland a broke 17 year old girl with a dream. Now a 32 year old woman, I just drove past my face outside Fox Studios in LA. Tomorrow I'll put my war head back on. But today I'm just proud and happy of what that girl did to get me here. pic.twitter.com/9hstJuHdrL
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) 2 October 2019