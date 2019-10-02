Mick Foley Comments On HIAC, Becky Lynch’s Inspirational Message

PWMania.com Staff
– Mick Foley commented on social media about which match should close the Hell in a Cell PPV. Foley initially said Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks should go on last but changed his mind after reading feedback from fans.

– With the Smackdown on FOX debut approaching, Becky Lynch sent out the following inspirational message to fans:

