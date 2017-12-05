Mick Foley Comments On The Rock Possibly Being President, Lana’s New Finisher (Photo)

– In an interview with TMZ, Mick Foley commented on The Rock possibly running for president of the United States:

“I think he’d make a great candidate. He’d have my vote, for sure, he’s a young enough man that he could do one term or two terms and still get leading man roles in Hollywood.”

“I think The Rock has the potential to unite this country in a very real way. I think he should run as an independent and make it clear that he wants to work with everyone. He is a guy who cuts across party lines, I think people are colorblind when it comes to The Rock. They don’t see color, they just see this amazing individual and I think he can bring people together.”

– Lana is starting to use Rusev’s Accolade finisher at NXT live events. You can see pictures of her in action below: