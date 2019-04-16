Mick Foley Comments On The War Raiders Name Change

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, The War Raiders debuted with a new name – The Viking Experience.

Mick Foley reacted to the name change with the following message:

“So maybe #VikingExperience wouldn’t have been my first choice, BUT, had there been social media in 1996, I’m guessing the name #Mankind would not have been greeted with much happiness either. Enjoy this match with Fergal ….um, Finn Balor. Names can be tweaked, if the talent is there to back it up – which in this case, it is. Does the name “Kane the Undertaker” ring any bells?”