Mick Foley Debuts New Look On RAW (Video), Tag Team Match On Main Event, Sheamus And Cesaro Photos
– As seen on tonight’s WWE RAW, General Manager Mick Foley debuted somewhat of a new look. Video from the segment is below:
Whatever @StephMcMahon says GOES… @WWERomanReigns will defend his #USTitle against @IAmJericho TONIGHT on #RAW on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/8X7DcYqSZI
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017
– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Tampa for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Ariya Daivari vs. Lince Dorado
* The Shining Stars vs. Bo Dallas and Darren Young
Full Main Event spoilers are at this link.
– As seen below, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus each have new t-shirts out from WWE Shop:
New official tee so hot even @WWECesaro is rocking one… closest he'll get to being a #CelticWarrior. #RAW pic.twitter.com/OKHh3k9BAq
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 3, 2017
NEW SHIRT!!! "The peak of technique" available on @WWEShop for preorder tonight! pic.twitter.com/TWPQnEz1I7
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) January 3, 2017
