Mick Foley Debuts New Look On RAW (Video), Tag Team Match On Main Event, Sheamus And Cesaro Photos

– As seen on tonight’s WWE RAW, General Manager Mick Foley debuted somewhat of a new look. Video from the segment is below:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Tampa for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Ariya Daivari vs. Lince Dorado
* The Shining Stars vs. Bo Dallas and Darren Young

– As seen below, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus each have new t-shirts out from WWE Shop:

