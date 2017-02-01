Mick Foley Debuts New Look On RAW (Video), Tag Team Match On Main Event, Sheamus And Cesaro Photos

– As seen on tonight’s WWE RAW, General Manager Mick Foley debuted somewhat of a new look. Video from the segment is below:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Tampa for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Ariya Daivari vs. Lince Dorado

* The Shining Stars vs. Bo Dallas and Darren Young

Full Main Event spoilers are at this link.

– As seen below, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus each have new t-shirts out from WWE Shop:

New official tee so hot even @WWECesaro is rocking one… closest he'll get to being a #CelticWarrior. #RAW pic.twitter.com/OKHh3k9BAq — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 3, 2017