Mick Foley Discusses Feuding With The Rock, His Mankind Character, More

ESPN recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley about his career. Here are the highlights.

What brought in new fans for his feud with The Rock:

“If you were an uninitiated viewer and tuning in, you’d say, ‘So wait a minute, the ugly guy with the mask and tattered shirt … he’s a good guy? And this other guy who looks like he’s carved out of marble, he’s the bad guy?’ But it worked. We played off each other.”

Why he wanted a new persona that was different from mankind:

“[The mask] stunk. It got smellier and smellier the more I wore it, and it became too much.”