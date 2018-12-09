Mick Foley, Johnny Impact Among Several Names To Appear At WrestlePro

New Jersey-based WrestlePro has announced that they will hold an event on April 20th at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Impact Wrestling Champion Johnny Impact, Chris Adonis (fka Chris Masters), Swoggle, Colt Cabana, KM, Fallah Bahh, Sonjay Dutt, Katarina Leigh, MJF, Taya Valkyrie, Pat Buck, Mario Bokara, Dan Maff, former ROH Pure Champion John Walters, The Heavenly Bodies, Bobby Wayward, Anthony Bowens, Matt Macintosh and more are advertised to appear.



The show will feature a meet and greet at 5 PM with belltime at 7 PM. For more on the promotion, visit www.WrestleProOnline.com.