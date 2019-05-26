Mick Foley Makes Huge Offer To Fans Regarding Ashley Massaro

Mick Foley announced on Twitter that if anybody donates $5000 ($10,000 outside North America) to the GoFundMe for Ashley Massaro’s daughter, he will personally travel to the donator’s home and watch a wrestling event with up to 10 of the donator’s friends. As of this writing, a fan has already taken up Foley on the offer.

