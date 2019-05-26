Mick Foley Makes Huge Offer To Fans Regarding Ashley Massaro

Mick Foley announced on Twitter that if anybody donates $5000 ($10,000 outside North America) to the GoFundMe for Ashley Massaro’s daughter, he will personally travel to the donator’s home and watch a wrestling event with up to 10 of the donator’s friends. As of this writing, a fan has already taken up Foley on the offer.

If you donate $5,000 to the #SquaredCircleSisters fund for Ashley’s daughter, I’ll fly or drive anywhere in the US or Canada and watch #Raw #Smackdown or a PPV …or @AEWrestling with you & 10 friends. No auction – if you donate 5K, I come over!https://t.co/qXkC08vbm9 pic.twitter.com/Cex9ubA1D4 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 26, 2019

Donate $10,000 US, and I’ll go anywhere in the world – and cover my own travel. For real. https://t.co/qXkC08vbm9 https://t.co/JS8YEHTKQK — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 26, 2019