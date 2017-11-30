Mick Foley On His Run As Raw GM, Working With Stephanie McMahon, More

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke with Sportingnews.com. Here are the highlights:

His run as Raw GM and working with Stephanie McMahon:

“It was pretty agonizing just getting to and from the shows but once I was there, I felt like I made a contribution. I really enjoyed working with Stephanie. I’m deeply indebted to her for a really beautiful foreword for my book and I hope I get the chance to interact with her some more when I eventually return in some shape because, eventually, we all return.”

Possible appearance at Raw 25 in January:

“I’m sure it will be a good show with or without me. I thought a year away is probably proper when you’ve been fired in public but I think 10 months is probably plenty of time. If I get the call; I don’t know what I’ll do if I get the call. I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it.”