Mick Foley On “Holy Foley” Ending, John Cena And Nikki Bella Give A Tour Of Their Home (Video)
Published On 02/28/2017 | News
– Below is the first episode of “Our Home” from John Cena and Nikki Bella. The new series on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel will take fans inside Cena and Nikki’s home.
– Mick Foley tweeted the following after the “Holy Foley” finale aired on the WWE Network last night:
I really appreciate everyone who took this #HolyFoley journey with us. It was an unforgettable experience for us as a family. @WWENetwork
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 28, 2017