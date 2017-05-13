Mick Foley On The Rock Running For President (Video), WWE UK Special Air Date For The Network, More

– We noted earlier this week via The Rock’s GQ interview that he has put serious thought into running for the office of President of the United States in the future.

In the video above, Rock’s former tag team partner Mick Foley says Rock would make a great candidate. The WWE Hall of Famer says The Great One would have his vote for sure. Foley believes Rock has the potential to unite the country in a very real way, and that he should run as an independent. Foley also talks about a potential debate between Rock and Trump.

– The WWE UK special that was taped in Norwich, England earlier this month will premiere on the WWE Network at 8pm EST on Thursday, May 18th. The event is scheduled to run for 1.5 hours, from 8pm until 9:30pm EST. Below is the official synopsis:

“The Superstars of the WWE UK Championship Tournament and 205 Live descend upon Norwich, England for an unforgettable special event!”

– As seen below, Apollo Crews, Bayley visited the Charlemagne Chocolate Factory in Liege, Belgium earlier this week to have some custom chocolates created: