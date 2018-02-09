Mick Foley Praises For WWE Signing Serena Deeb As Performance Center Coach

As noted, WWE has announced that former talent Serena Debb has joined the WWE Performance Center as a coach. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter about the signing:

“Congratulations @SerenaDeeb – the newest Women’s coach at @WWEPerformCtr. Your wisdom & experience will be invaluable to the superstars of @WWENXT.”

