Mick Foley Reveals Why He Didn’t Think His First World Title Win Was Good Idea

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke with Sky Sports. During the interview, he revealed that at the time, he didn’t think him winning the WWF Title was a good idea. Here is what he had to say:

“It meant so much to me on a personal level and I think I’m right in saying the fans have voted it the best ever Raw moment, I’m excited to have been part of so many big matches on Raw. But I saw me as champion as a mistake. I didn’t think it was a good idea. I always thought the challenger should be chasing the champion, and The Rock was a great champion. But it turned out to be the best thing for everybody. It was not seen as a big moment at the time. I saw it as a big moment for myself because I’d never dreamed of being champion, but we all thought it had been an exciting conclusion to a good show. We didn’t realize the force of the show until the ratings were revealed the next day.”