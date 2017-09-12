Mick Foley Talks Knee Replacement On Monday, Having His Hip Replaced Back In April

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook to comment on having his right knee replaced yesterday, noting that the decision to not wear kneepads during the final years of his career was probably not a wise one. Foley, who also had a hip replacement surgery back in April, also said his right knee has not been able to straighten out for more than 10 years. He made the following posts on the surgery and recovery:

NEW KNEE FOR FOLEY Feeling drowsy but optimistic after getting my right knee replaced this morning. Looking back, my decision not to wear kneepads the final few years of my career was probably not a wise one! Following my hip replacement in April, I could give Iron Man a run for his money with all the steel in my body. Man, it’s not until you’re laid up that you realize how happy you are to have #RAW there for you every Monday night. Not pandering, just expressing an opinion. OK, maybe I am pandering just a little!