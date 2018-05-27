!BANG! TV sent out the following:
THE MAN AND “HARDCORE LEGEND” MICK FOLEY COMES TO !BANG! TV ONE NIGHT ONLY IN PERSON ON SATURDAY JUNE 30TH AT 7:PM
!BANG! TV SOUND STAGE IN OCALA, FLORIDA
Two WWE Hall of Famers in one night – DORY FUNK JR. & MICK FOLEY plus al lof the stars of !BANG! TV
Tickets are a $25 donation to Champions for Champions- feed The Need and Marion County Humane Society
Call now for tickets 352-895-4658 or go to Dory-funk.com
At the !BANG! TV Sound Stage in Ocala, FL we train professional wrestlers. For training information, call now 352-895-4658 or visit Dory-funk.com
Mick Foley To Appear At Dory Funk Jr’s !BANG! TV Next Month – Details
!BANG! TV sent out the following: