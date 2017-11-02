Mick Foley Wants To See Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle

While speaking to Jim Ross on The Ross Report, Mick Foley talked about how he would love to see Kurt Angle wrestle Brock Lesnar in his final WWE match.

Foley explains that there’s an aura around Lesnar. He believes that a lot of people knock the part-time aspect of pro wrestling but noted that Paul Heyman said that it’s the same reason people do not celebrate Christmas ever day as it’s too important.

Foley said that he would love to see Lesnar vs. Angle again and believes that it would be a great match as well as a fitting exit for Angle if that’s the way he chooses to go out.

You can listen to the podcast below: