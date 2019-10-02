Mickie James Comments On Her New Role In WWE

In an interview on her official website MickieJames.com, Mickie James commented on her new commentary role with WWE.

On doing commentary for Main Event: “I was surprised WWE offered me the opportunity but very excited to jump on board. It’s good to be back on the road with the crew and to call matches of Superstars you don’t always get to see on the main broadcasts.”

On being able to keep an eye on the competition from the desk: “As odd as it sounds, because I’ve only been off the road for a couple months, I feel like I’m missing out on so much. This gives me the opportunity to scout the Superstars who are going to be waiting to battle me when I’m healed up.”

On her broadcast colleagues going to RAW: “I guess this makes me the veteran of Main Event huh? [laughs] I haven’t heard yet who I’m going to be working with next, but I’m sure it’ll be a fun environment. I’ve done a few guest commentary spots, but this was so different. I’m thankful for my team (Vic and Dio) to help dip my toes on a whole different side of the spectrum. They’re so incredibly talented and I can’t wait to watch them on Raw. I’m super excited about this. I think it can aid in my growth as a superstar in the company. You never stop learning in this business. I’ve always wanted to know more and really delve into the other side of the business. This is giving me a chance to hopefully really shine in a whole different capacity.”