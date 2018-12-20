Mickie James Makes History On WWE RAW

Mickie James made history this past Monday by setting the record for most matches on Raw by a female with a total of 164.

James competed in an Eight-Woman Gauntlet Match, with the winner earning a Raw Women’s Championship Match against Ronda Rousey. An attack on Bayley’s knee from Dana Brooke left her vulnerable to James, who “The Huggable One.” However, the six-time Women’s Champion was sent packing moments later by an Eclipse from Ember Moon.

The match put her ahead of longtime rival Trish Stratus, who she teamed with in her Raw debut on October 17, 2005. The two partnered with Ashley Massaro in a loss to Candice Michelle, Torrie Wilson, and Victoria.

History made on #RAW: With her entry in tonight's #GauntletMatch, @MickieJames has become the @WWE Superstar who has competed on Monday Night Raw more than any other female in the program's 25+ year history. Tonight's match puts her ahead of longtime rival @trishstratuscom. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) December 18, 2018

WWE acknowledged James’ record on Instagram.