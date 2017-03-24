mickie-james3

Mickie James Reunites With Former WWE Divas (Photos), Nikki Bella’s “Hottest Photo Shoot Ever”, Ruby Riot, Triple H

– Here are photos of Mickie James reuniting with former WWE Divas Melina and Jillian Hall on Thursday.

Sorry @jillianhall1 was predisposed with #Todd oh wait… there she is @realmelina 😜💋

A post shared by Mickie James (@themickiejames) on

Girl time…. what???? @realmelina @themickiejames #begoodgirls

A post shared by Jillian (@jillianhall1) on

#glamourshotsbydeb Love how these girls go with my crazyyyy!!!! @realmelina @themickiejames

A post shared by Jillian (@jillianhall1) on

Where my girls at????

A post shared by Jillian (@jillianhall1) on

– Triple H posted video of his latest midnight workout.

– NXT’s newest Superstar, Ruby Riot, explains why she’s joined forces with Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, and Roderick Strong in their battle with SAnitY.

WWE.com has posted a new set of Nikki Bella photos, which is being called “Nikki Bella’s hottest photo shoot ever.”

You are looking at a @thenikkibella more FEARLESS than ever heading into #WrestleMania!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

