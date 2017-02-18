Mickie James Talks About Her WWE Return

Mickie James recently took part in a short interview with ESPN about returning to WWE and here is what she said:

“It’s pretty incredible to be back, it’s not what I expected at all. It’s funny how things happen in life,” James said. “I had pretty much accepted the fact I was going to be a stay-at-home mom and do my other adventures in life. I thought coming back to the WWE was out of the cards for me. It’s weird how things work out, but it has been amazing. The fans have been great, and so receptive. It’s very humbling when you leave here and you’ve wrestled in front of sold-out crowds of as many as 90,000 people, to go back to square one,” James said. “I came from the independent scene and I’ve wrestled in front of a crowd of four people in a car lot in 104 degrees in Fayetteville, North Carolina. It’s very humbling when you have to go backwards and after doing it for a bit, I was sitting there and debating with myself about what I should do. I don’t want to retire on the independent scene. I don’t want my legacy to be remembered as that. I wasn’t sure whether it was time to walk away, but I didn’t want to be remembered in that way.”

“I’ve been doing this close to 19 years now and I always dreamed of being in the WWE,” James said. “So when you leave and come back you want your legacy to be something positive and helped change the business in a good way. I’m very happy to see people I know and have worked with and admire get into the Hall of Fame, and that’s obviously one of those things we all secretly hope for. That would be pretty awesome. It’s an acknowledgement of everything that you did and sacrificed and gave to the company, and a chance to acknowledge everything they gave to you, too.”