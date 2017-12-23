Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling Content Coming To WWE Network

WWE sent out the following:



New Classic Content: January 2018



Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling makes its WWE Network debut with this month’s new on-demand offering. Featuring nearly 100 episodes and over 70 hours of throwback action, travel as far back as 1981 and see the very early careers of WWE Hall of Famers such as “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Sgt. Slaughter, Ric Flair, and more. Enjoy a small taste of the latest offering with this New Classic Content collection, featuring 10 memorable episodes from 1981-1983.



Description



Mid-Atlantic Television Champion Ron Bass partners with Jay Youngblood for a tag team match main event. Roddy Piper leads Abdullah the Butcher into action against Ron Ritchie. Plus, Sgt. Slaughter, Jake Roberts, and many more in action – 9/12/1981



Sgt. Slaughter and Pvt. Jim Nelson take to the ring to battle the duo of Tony Anthony and Larry Hamilton in a Tag Team Match main event. Plus, Ricky Steamboat in action, Ivan Koloff defends the Mid-Atlantic Television Championship, and more – 12/12/1981



Chaos erupts when Jake Roberts takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Roddy Piper. Jack Brisco partners with Ricky Steamboat to battle Matt Borne and Steve Sybert. Plus, Jimmy Valiant, Wahoo McDaniel, and many more in action – 6/26/1982



NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Jack Brisco in singles competition. Plus, Roddy Piper partners with Jimmy Valiant for a tag team match, Gene Anderson calls out Wahoo McDaniel, and more – 8/21/1982



NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair looks to humiliate Roddy Piper by challenging him to a unique confrontation. Plus, NWA United States Champion Greg Valentine in action, Bob Orton Jr. partners up with Jack Brisco, and much more – 11/27/1982



Greg Valentine puts the coveted NWA United States Championship on the line against Roddy Piper in the main event. Plus, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair competes in singles action, One Man Gang partners with Mid-Atlantic Television Champion Dick Slater, and much more – 3/12/1983



Tensions between Ricky Steamboat and Sgt. Slaughter erupt. Roddy Piper continues his reign as the newly crowned NWA United States Champion by taking to the ring to compete in singles action. Plus, Jos LeDuc, The Great Kabuki, and many more in action – 4/30/1983



Paul Jones announces the winner of his ‘Dream Contest’ after leading Jake Roberts and Dory Funk Jr. to the ring for main event action. Plus, Ricky Steamboat looks to shut Jerry Brisco’s mouth, Wahoo McDaniel goes one-on-one with The Magic Dragon, and more – 7/2/1983



Things take a dangerous turn for Ric Flair when “The Nature Boy” takes to the ring to challenge Harley Race for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Plus, Bob Orton Jr., Wahoo McDaniel, and more in action – 9/10/1983



Representatives of the National Wrestling Alliance meet to establish the upcoming battle for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship between Harley Race and Ric Flair at Starrcade. Plus, The Assassins, Ricky Steamboat, Dick Slater, and many more take to the ring for action – 10/22/1983