Miesha Tate Willing To Work With The WWE

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate has reiterated her interest in potentially working with WWE. The former UFC star spoke on her SiriusXM show (per MMAnytt) about it. Here is what she had to say:

“I’ve always said I would be down to do a cameo with WWE so I personally wouldn’t want to do a two or three year world tour cause I know there’s so much that goes into that and especially now with a baby on the way and I don’t want to take that time away from my family,” she said. “So I would be open to a cameo possibly but with Ronda specifically? That changes things a little bit. It depends on how much we’d have to work together on the choreography before the cameo.”

“If the money’s right, maybe. That’s one thing I’ve always had in my favor is that I’ve always been able to be the bigger person, like get over it. I’m never going to like Ronda but I don’t hate her. I don’t have to be unprofessional. I could sit in the same room with her. I could put it aside, I can be professional so I know I could get the job done, but I wouldn’t want to have to hang out with Ronda and work on choreography and act like we don’t like each other cause that’s not the case. That would be like “The Ultimate Fighter” all over again but worse I think.”