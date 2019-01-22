Mike and Maria Kanellis Off WWE Schedule, Their WWE Network Special Pulled

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com noted the following about Mike and Maria Kanellis:

“Two of the talents that have been talked about quite a bit are Mike and Maria Kanellis […] we are told they are not on the road for WWE this week and they are not scheduled to be on the road which seems a little weird because everyone’s on the road every week.”

In addition to that, Mike and Maria’s “Power Of Love Collection” has been removed from the WWE Network schedule. The special was made to honor the Valentine’s Day holiday.