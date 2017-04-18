Mike Bennett and Maria Heading To WWE SmackDown Live?

Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett and likely heading to WWE, according to PWTorch.com. Wade Keller is reporting that WWE made the duo an offer that was more appealing than returning to Impact Wrestling. It appears that they will be going straight to SmackDown Live rather than starting off in NXT.

The duo have reportedly turned down offers to do podcasts which could also be an indication that they are WWE-bound.

