Mike Bennett and Maria WWE Update, CM Punk Confrontation With MTV’s Johnny Bananas (Video)

– It was recently reported by PWTorch.com that Mike Bennett and Maria were likely heading to WWE. In an update on the situation, the belief is that they have both been signed and they were going to debut a few weeks ago but plans changed. They are still expected to appear on television in the near future.

– On last night’s episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, CM Punk got into a confrontation with Johnny Bananas. You can check out video footage from the segment below: