Mike Kanellis Responds To Fans Who Call Him A Failure In WWE

There were some fans on Twitter who got on Mike Kanellis’ case by calling him a failure for not being prominently featured in WWE. Kanellis responded by stating he’s working hard and he’s happy with what WWE’s given him so far.

Where in the World is @RealMikeBennett will he be in the #RoyalRumbleMatch — Talib Andre (@talibandre) January 4, 2018

I’m here. Just waiting, learning and working hard. I’m like Jimmy Garoppolo learning behind Brady. Always listening, always learning. https://t.co/C3B8CcRxXV — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 4, 2018

Fans: WWE Woken Matt has been a huge failure

Mike Bennett: hold my beer — President Troll (@GizmodoTroll) January 5, 2018

Since signing w @WWE : got clean, bought a house and have a baby on the way. I want to be a failure all the time. https://t.co/CnCbMQbD8E — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 5, 2018

You have achieved as much as I have working for the WWE. You're personal life is none of my business. Call me when you've clean for four years. A few months is basically nothing — President Troll (@GizmodoTroll) January 5, 2018

Congrats on 4 years. Sorry you feel almost 6 months is nothing. Also sorry u feel like getting into a argument over who’s sobriety is better. @WWE has made my life significantly better, not sure why that upsets you, but good luck in your sobriety. https://t.co/YP7pOYQBjd — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 5, 2018

I can only control what I can control. And I will continue to do that. What’s the point of stressing over things u can’t control. I can control my attitude and how hard I work. https://t.co/Pmd8fDlGAN — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) January 5, 2018